FMCG consumption trends in India in light of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumption patterns across the FMCG sector. Nielsen began noting the changes as early as in the last week of February. This is the second edition of Nielsen's report on COVID – 19's impact on FMCG and retail. It details the dramatic change in consumer's purchase behaviour due to the virus, in light of a nationwide lockdown being enforced throughout India. Nielsen is an American information, data, and measurement firm with a presence in over 100 countries Here are the key takeaways from the report: