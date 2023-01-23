FMCG players lead ad volumes in movie genre: report

HUL, Reckitt, Mondelēz and Ponds were the top advertisers in the movie genre in 2022 and 2021, reveals TAM AdEx report.
There was a 20% rise in movie ad volumes in 2022, as compared to 2018, reveals TAM’s ‘Rewinding 2022 for advertising in movie genre’ report. In 2021, 23% indexed growth was observed in the movie genre, as compared to 2018, and 13% growth, as compared to 2020.
The highest ad volumes were observed during July to September among all the quarters of 2022. The period registered a 5% rise in ad volumes in the movie genre, as compared to the previous quarter. While October registered highest ad volumes, February registered lowest share of ad volumes in the genre.
2020 had the highest share of ad volumes, i.e., 23%, as no new content was created during COVID. The ratio of ad volume share for movies among all other genres in 2022 was similar to 2018.
Hindi movies dominated ad volumes in 2022 and 2021, with a share of more than 40%. All the top five sub-genres retained their respective ranks in 2022, over 2021. The count of advertisers and brands descended in quarter four, as compared to other genres. The top seven sectors retained their positions in 2022 and 2021, with the F&B and personal care/personal hygiene sectors accounting for 45% of the ad volumes for movies.
The top 10 categories added 36% share of movie genres ad volumes. Toilet soaps retained its first rank in 2022, followed by shampoos and washing powders.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt, Cadbury and Ponds held the top spots in the movie genre. Coca-Cola observed the highest positive rank shift in 2022, as compared to 2021. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 85% share of overall movie genre advertising.
Over 40 advertisers advertised exclusively in the movie genre during 2022. Advanced Hair Restoration India was the top exclusive advertiser in this genre. Out of the top 10 brands, five belonged to HUL and four belonged to Reckitt. Four brands entered in the top 10 list during 2022.
Over 480 advertisers and 1.4K-plus brands exclusively advertised in the movie genre during 2022, as compared to 2021. Cashgrail and Veet Pure were the top exclusive advertisers and brands respectively during 2022, as compared to 2021.
Regional and national movie channels had nearly equal share of ad volumes in both the years. Hewlett Packard India and Kaleesuwari Refinery were leading exclusive advertisers on national and regional movie channels respectively during 2022.
In 2022 and 2021, 20-40-second ads in the movie genre had more than half of pie the ad volumes share. Ad commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on movie channels during both the years. Commercial advertising added 78% share of ad volumes, whereas promos had 22% share in 2022 in this genre.