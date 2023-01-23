FMCG players lead ad volumes in movie genre: report

Hindi movies dominated ad volumes in 2022 and 2021, with a share of more than 40%. All the top five sub-genres retained their respective ranks in 2022, over 2021. The count of advertisers and brands descended in quarter four, as compared to other genres. The top seven sectors retained their positions in 2022 and 2021, with the F&B and personal care/personal hygiene sectors accounting for 45% of the ad volumes for movies.