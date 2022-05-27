Four Indian journalists make it to list of top 10 verified journalists on Twitter

Muck Rack’s 2022 State of Journalism report says Rajat Sharma, Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt and Sudhir Chaudhary are among the most followed verified journalists on Twitter.
With over 9.7 million followers, Sharma, the chairman and editor-in-chief of India TV, ranks number three in the list after Rachel Maddow of MSNBC and Anderson Cooper of CNN.
Rajdeep Sardesai, news anchor of India Today, with over 9.1 million followers, is at number five in the list. Barkha Dutt, founder-editor, Mojo story, with over 7. 2 million followers, and Sudhir Chaudhary, editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News, with over 7 million followers are at numbers 9 and 10, respectively.
Three freelance Indian journalists have also made it to the list of most followed journalists with a one year old account. Sadiya Parveen, a freelance journalist and social media activist is at the first rank, followed by Abdul Kalam at number two and Sahil Razvii at number four.