Fourth Dimension Media Solution wins South Ad sales Duties of R Kannada

All clients originating from South will be handled by fourth dimension media solution.
Republic Media will now enter South India as R Kannada, a Kannada news station that will shortly begin in Karnataka.
Republic has awarded its south Ad Sales duty to Fourth Dimension media solution, the leading media outsourcing company in India. As per their current arrangement, all clients originating from South will be handled by fourth dimension media solution and the team would be working closely with the team of republic in ensuring effective outreach amongst clients for R Kannada.
Fourth dimension manages ad sales duties of multiple products such as Puthiya Thalaimurai, V6 news, Reporter TV, and Velugu.
Shankar, CEO of Fourth Dimension Media Solutions feels “It’s a pride for us to associate with Republic group. This would complete our offerings for the south markets as we would be representing channels across all southern states. With our deep understanding of the market and connects with advertisers we would do our best to penetrate deep into the south market”.
Commenting on the above development, Hersh Bhandari ,group COO, Republic Media said “Fourth Dimension Media has created a name for itself in the last 12 years with the expertise they have in South India, we thought our brand R Kannada will be in safe hands. We wish them the best and welcome them to be a part of the Republic Family”.