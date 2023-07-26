Fourth edition of Digipub World kickstarts today

Digipub World is a congregation of eminent digital publishers, hosted annually by afaqs!. The event takes place today at The Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
The fourth edition of Digipub World, India’s premier event dedicated to online publishers, is set to take place at The Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, today, July 27.
Since its inception, Digipub World has been an avenue for people interested in the digital publisher ecosystem, to catch up with issues and people connected to web publishing.
The event, hosted annually by afaqs!, makes a comeback to a physical venue after four years. It did, however, continue to host various discussions about the publisher ecosystem during the COVID pandemic, digitally.
Thirty-six eminent personalities from the digital publishing space will take to the stage during the one-day event. Debates and discussions will take place on topics like readiness for a cookieless internet, attaining the state of profitability, gaining advertiser trust, monetisation opportunities beyond ads, AI’s threat and opportunities, debating the promise of video and podcasting.
The panel discussions will be followed by a night of awards. The awards are reserved for traditional websites, i.e., sites that depend on content and advertising/sponsorship/subscription/public contribution for their continued existence.
This edition also sees the introduction of new awards, namely personal achievement awards, business leader of the year, sales achiever of the year and nextgen leaders.
On ground registrations for the event begin at 9 a.m. One can also browse the latest in publishing technology being showcased by some major publishers.
Event partners include MGID, YouktaMedia, Quintype, Chartbeat and Conscent.ai (Bronze Partners) and IndiaDotCom Digital (online partner).
For more information on the agenda, speakers, delegate passes or the exhibition, please visit: