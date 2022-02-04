Free Press Journal to enter the world of NFTs

FPJ has, in the recent decade, gone well beyond print. Its digital circulation today is almost 10 times of its print circulation. Its webinars have become the talk of town. Moreover, unlike many other publishing groups that seek to limit the spread of knowledge and information by putting them behind pay-walls, FPJ has made a conscious decision to make its digital editions available to all, without any charge. That, FPJ feels is its contribution to society, which has grown because of sharing, and not by making information exclusive. During this decade, FPJ has also gone into policy research, featuring start-ups, and developing a legal cell to analyse legal implications of cases that are being heard by India’s courts.