From IPL to NBA: Viacom18 dominates sports broadcasting in India

Since the network launched a dedicated sports TV channel, Sports18, in 2022, it has been focusing on acquiring rights to some of the biggest sports properties in the world. In 2022, it obtained rights for FIFA and the IPL, further solidifying its sports content portfolio. Additionally, Viacom18 secured exclusive broadcast rights for the Diamond League, a track and field event, ensuring coverage until the year 2024. Adding to its growing roster, in December 2022, it secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, and non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024, across the regions of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.