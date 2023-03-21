From MX TakaTak to Dineout: TIL properties that found new homes

MX TakaTak: In February 2022, the short video platform merged with Moj, operated by Mohalla Tech, and the combined company came under ShareChat's control. MX Media and its shareholders became strategic shareholders of ShareChat. The newly formed entity has more than 100 million creators and over 300 monthly active users (MAUs). It was launched in July 2020 after the short video platform TikTok was banned in India.