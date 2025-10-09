Regional cinema is no longer national, it’s international: Monika Shergill at FICCI FRAMES

Netflix India marked a significant milestone at the 25th edition of FICCI FRAMES, where Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, spoke about the platform’s ten-year journey and its role in shaping how Indian stories are created, consumed, and celebrated worldwide.

Shergill described Netflix’s evolution as one led by audiences — from India’s first major global breakout Sacred Games to the recent The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Heeramandi, and Saiyaara, titles that exemplify what she called “The Netflix Effect” — when stories transcend screens and become part of everyday conversations, culture, and fashion.

“This 10-year journey is really about the audiences in India. Their love for entertainment gives rise to storytellers and gives everything we do meaning, not just here but across the world,” Shergill said during a fireside chat with RJ HrishiKay.

From Sacred Games to Global Fame

Reflecting on the turning points that defined Netflix India’s creative journey, Shergill cited landmark titles such as Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, and RRR as examples of how Indian stories have earned global recognition — including International Emmy wins and chart-topping viewership across continents.

“Every inflection point is built on countless milestones,” she said, noting how a mix of bold storytelling, creative risk-taking, and local authenticity helped Indian content travel globally.

Streaming shifts storytelling from ‘push’ to ‘pull’

Shergill emphasised how streaming has transformed storytelling into a “pull” experience where audiences choose what they love rather than being served content passively.

“Earlier, people watched whatever was given to them. Streaming changed that. Today, audiences pull stories toward them. The greatest ones are deeply crafted and widely loved,” she added.

Music, culture, and the ‘Netflix Effect’

Pointing to the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, Shergill highlighted how the title broke industry notions that “songs don’t work on streaming,” paving the way for musical storytelling that later echoed in global hits like K-Pop Demon Hunters.

She described “The Netflix Effect” as a moment when stories move beyond screens — influencing music, memes, fashion, and cultural conversations.

“When you hear a story in cafés, homes, or memes, that’s The Netflix Effect,” Shergill explained.

Regional stories, global audiences

Shergill underscored how regional cinema is now at the heart of global entertainment, with subtitles and dubbing helping stories transcend language barriers.

“About 70% of global viewing on Netflix happens on subtitles and dubs. Regional cinema today is not just national — it’s international.”

Looking ahead: authenticity meets universality

Shergill concluded with a forward-looking note, saying the next decade will belong to storytellers who merge authenticity with universality, where prestige and popular storytelling co-exist.

“Streaming has made it possible for creators to be both bold and universal. When a filmmaker’s passion reaches more people — not fewer — that’s the highest form of entertainment.”