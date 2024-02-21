FuboTV files $1 billion lawsuit against media giants over alleged anti-competitive practices: Report

The US Department of Justice is planning to launch an antitrust investigation into the joint venture. David Gandler, Fubo’s co-founder and CEO, said, “By joining together to exclusively reserve the rights to distribute a specialised live sports package, we believe these corporations are erecting insurmountable barriers that will effectively block any new competitors from entering the market; This strategy ensures that consumers desiring a dedicated sports channel lineup are left with no alternative but to subscribe to the Defendants’ joint venture.”