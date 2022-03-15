“Fully Faltoo's short video content will cover a missing touch point”: Viacom18’s Anshul Ailawadi

For Viacom18, television, OTT and social are three key buckets. “We stopped being just a television channel long ago. Since 2006-07 we've been the pioneers in the digital space. Today there's this trend of transmedia storytelling, where different pieces of the story are played on different platforms in a way that the platform's grammar extends. For example, we have Splitsvilla on television, there are reels to promote it on social media, and a spinoff show Wild Villa, which is more edgy, on Voot. As an IP creator we need to go where it will get maximum visibility,” Ailawadi says.