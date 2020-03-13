Gaana introduces ‘Buzz’

After leading the launch of music videos and short previews in a stories format, India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana has launched a first-of-its-kind 24*7 online entertainment feed on its app named ‘Buzz’. The in-app content feed would feature the latest mix of entertainment content in the form of stories, articles, videos, photo galleries, online polls, games and lyrics cards associated with trending and popular artists, albums & movies.
The feed will also let users enjoy songs uninterrupted by auto-playing videos on mute while scrolling through the feed. Lyrics from popular songs will also be hand-picked and curated into lyrics cards that users can share via WhatsApp with their friends or family. Gaana users can mark favorites and share posts from the feed with a single tap, which will also help the brand personalise their feed based on their interests.
Speaking at the launch, Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal said, “After the runaway success of Gaana Videos earlier last year, we wanted to create a one-stop destination for digital entertainment destination for our users. Our latest innovation, Gaana Buzz is a part of our ongoing effort to offer something new & fresh every time a user logs into the app. This personalised in-app machine learning-led personalised content feed will enable every Gaana user to stay on top of trending news articles and videos about their favorite b-town stars, artists & internet celebrities.”
Over the last 2 years, Gaana has launched several industry-first features like being the first music app to introduce in-app Voice assistant, introducing sing-along lyrics on the player page, Gaana Video, Instant app experience or Smart Downloads, where the app automatically downloads a premium user’s favorite tracks based on their listening history to deliver substantial value to the digital music experience of users across India. These innovations combined with Gaana’s vast 45 million songs-strong music library across Bollywood, International and 30 Indic languages and its newly launched podcast library including its promising ‘Gaana Podcast Originals’ hold great promise for sustained organic growth in 2020.