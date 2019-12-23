Gaana introduces ‘Stories’ - short-format video content

With this feature, Gaana intends to offer its users a flavour of newly launched, upcoming or trending/popular songs
After the vertical video format Gaana Videos, one of India's largest music streaming apps, Gaana has launched its own form of video stories - a version of short-form video content to showcase engaging mini videos and influencer clips on the app.
Stories is the feature that has been popularised by apps like Snapchat and Instagram, and has been adapted by Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Netflix and many others. With the advent of Gaana Stories, the brand becomes one of the first music streaming platforms in the space to showcase mini videos and influencer clips.
With this feature, Gaana intends to offer its users a flavour of newly launched, upcoming or trending/popular songs. In its soft launch, Gaana has partnered with labels and artists to feature engaging stories to promote newly launched songs and artist stories.
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal says in a press statement, “After our industry-first launch of Gaana Videos earlier this year, we wanted to go above and beyond in our ambition to host differentiated and engaging content, apart from the core music streaming experience, and that led to the idea of Gaana Stories. In its most pure sense, stories are previews of songs that will help music lovers get a quick taste of newly launched, upcoming and trending songs.”