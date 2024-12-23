Gaurav Taneja to pitch Beastlife on Shark Tank India season 4: Funding venture or marketing masterstroke?

Shark Tank India Season 4, set to premiere on January 6, 2025, has generated buzz with the release of a nine-minute promotional clip featuring popular digital content creator Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast.

This season, Taneja, accompanied by his co-founder Raj Gupta, takes a step beyond his vlogs and fitness guidance to pitch his sports nutrition brand, Beastlife, to the sharks.

In the clip, Taneja highlights his significant online presence, boasting 3.6 million Instagram followers and 9.27 million YouTube subscribers. Beastlife offers a range of sports nutrition products, including supplements, protein powders, and muscle gainers.





During his pitch, Taneja was asked by Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, "You can earn up to Rs 1 crore in an hour; why are you here on the show?"

Taneja was also seen recording a reel mid-pitch and urging viewers to "like, share, and comment."

The clip left viewers speculating whether Taneja’s appearance was aimed at securing funding or leveraging the show’s national television platform for marketing.

However, ex-shark Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh, had backed Taneja’s brand with funding, showcasing their support for Beastlife's vision.

Shark Tank India Season 4 will air on SonyLIV, with a lot of additional sharks this time including, Unicommerce's promoter Kunal Bahl, ACKO's founder and CEO Varun Dua, and Viraj Bahl, creator and managing director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.