Get ready for Digipub Week, an afaqs! e-conference about the digital publishing industry

The digital publishing industry is witnessing rapid changes in India. Through Digipub Week 2022, an afaqs! e-conference, we will deep dive into the world of digital publishing.
Through in-depth discussions with some of the most important names in this space, we will try to gain a deeper understanding of monetisation strategies, brand safety and contextual digital advertising.
Presented by MGID with associate partner andbeyond.media (Alchemy Group), Digipub Week will take place every day between May 10-12, 2022 from 4 PM to 5 PM.
This three day long e-conference is categorised under our ‘All Week’ theme. In the past, we’ve conduced several successful webinars under this umbrella, including Languages Week, Television Week, Digipub Week, CMO Week, Gaming Week and Vdonxt Week.
Digipub Week will see representation from brands like Times Internet, Jagran New Media, Lokmat Media, The New Indian Express, The Hindu, The Good Glamm Group, Mathrubhumi, among others.
A quick look at the sessions:
DAY 1: May 10, 2022
Monetisation: The Next Frontier
What monetisation strategies are working for web publishers – and what approaches are best left behind? What are the new types of ad formats that will take monetisation to the next level?
DAY 2: May 11, 2022
The Brand Safety Conundrum
Why should publishers worry about brand safety as much as advertisers? How important is brand suitability in digital advertising?
DAY 3: May 12, 2022
Digital Advertising, Contextually Speaking
The discourse on contextual targeting has moved from ‘Do we need to do it?’ to ‘How do we do this right?’. How are publishers dealing with this new reality?