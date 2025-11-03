Getty Images and Perplexity sign global multi-year partnership for AI-powered visuals

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a leading global creator and marketplace for visual content, and Perplexity, the AI-powered search and discovery platform, have announced a global multi-year licensing agreement that will allow Perplexity to display Getty Images’ vast collection of photos across its products.

The collaboration, which integrates Getty Images’ API technology directly into Perplexity’s workflows, aims to create a richer visual experience while ensuring proper credit and licensing for creators. Under the agreement, Perplexity will improve how it displays images — including credits and direct links to sources to educate users on the importance of using licensed imagery responsibly.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Perplexity, which acknowledges the importance of properly attributed content and its value in enhancing AI-powered products,” said Nick Unsworth, Vice President of Strategic Development at Getty Images. “Partnerships such as this support AI platforms to increase the quality and accuracy of information delivered to consumers, ultimately building a more engaging and reliable experience.”

Unsworth added that the partnership “paves the way for a productive and collaborative relationship” aimed at improving contributor attribution and showcasing Getty Images’ creative and editorial content across Perplexity’s platform.

Jessica Chan, Head of Content and Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity, said attribution and accuracy are central to the company’s mission.

“Attribution and accuracy are fundamental to how people should understand the world in an age of AI,” Chan said. “Getty Images shares our belief that the future of AI-powered discovery requires respecting the creators behind the content. Together, we're helping people discover answers through powerful visual storytelling — while ensuring they always know where that content comes from and who created it.”