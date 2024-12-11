Glance and Airtel Digital TV partner to launch Glance TV

Glance, a consumer technology company, has unveiled Glance TV, a feature that transforms idle, ambient TV screens into AI-powered smart surfaces. The platform launches in India with Airtel as its first partner, allowing customers to experience Glance TV through Airtel Xstream devices powered by Android TV OS. It provides live, personalised, real-time content on connected TVs, keeping screens active with tailored entertainment and updates, even when not in use.

Glance TV has launched on over one million Airtel Xstream devices, with users averaging 200 minutes across three sessions daily. It aims to reach four million devices in India by June 2025 and plans to expand to global markets.

It provides live content across categories like news, entertainment, sports, business, finance, automobiles, and technology. It is available in English.

One of the features of Glance TV is its live updates, which allow sports enthusiasts to stay informed with real-time scores, detailed statistics, and comprehensive scorecards. Additionally, users can access a weather widget, providing all the essential details to help plan their day. Together, these features make Glance TV a comprehensive destination for both real-time and relevant information.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO - Airtel Digital TV, Bharti Airtel, said, "Customers are increasingly moving away from traditional entertainment, seeking platforms that offer more value. Our strategic partnership with Glance will elevate customer experience by delivering interactive features that enables access to advanced AI technology directly through their TVs. We are excited to provide our customers with this enhanced experience and hope they make the most of it."

Piyush Shah, co-founder at InMobi, and president and COO at Glance, said, "Glance TV marks a groundbreaking step in redefining televisions as intelligent, AI-powered platforms that go beyond traditional media consumption. It elevates TVs from mere entertainment devices to dynamic surfaces that engage, connect, and inspire users, creating a seamless blend of content and interaction. Glance TV reimagines the very essence of the TV experience."

He further added, "Our partnership with Airtel is instrumental in scaling this vision, combining their robust ecosystem with our cutting-edge AI technology to unlock new possibilities for television."