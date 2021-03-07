Going Deeper: 2021 is going to be a year of opportunities for OTT

Manish Kalra of ZEE5 too reiterated. However, he is of the opinion that 2020 was all about quantity and all the platforms acquired in large numbers. 2021, in his view, would be the year where quality is a key part of every discussion.

He also said that with the government bringing in new regulations for the OTT, platforms like ZEE5 will now invest more in content that a family can sit together and enjoy.