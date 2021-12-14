Good Glamm Group snaps up MissMalini Entertainment, its fifth acquisition in 2021

It has already acquired The Mom’s Co, Baby Chakra, ScoopWhoop and PopXo this year.
The Good Glamm Group, a digital-first house of brands, has bought MissMalini Entertainment, a media and influencer talent management network. This move will offer Good Glamm Group unprecedented access to a robust network of influencers, celebrities and market know-how strongly enhances its unique content-to-commerce play in the country.
MissMalini Entertainment will continue to function independently. Founder Malini Agarwal and Co-founders Nowshad Rizwanullah (also CEO) and Mike Melli(also CRO) will continue to lead the company. They will work closely with Good Glamm Group Founder & CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi.
This is the fifth acquisition of the Good Glamm Group in 2021. The others are The Mom’s Co, Baby Chakra, ScoopWhoop and PopXo.
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, “We have admired MissMalini over the years. They were the first movers in the Influencer space, are the leading digital voice on Bollywood and the Girl Tribe is turning into a highly engaged and relevant community. We see all these elements and expertise as highly valuable pieces in the ambitious Content to Commerce disruption we are creating in India. Super excited to begin this journey with MissMalini and support their vision and growth.”
Malini Agarwal, Founder, MissMalini, commented, “Becoming part of Good Glamm Group will be hugely beneficial for both parties, whether in terms of our massive, combined industry footprint or opening new avenues for growth in this digital-first world. Both the Good Glamm Group and MissMalini share strong brand synergies, common values and a joint vision to transform India’s burgeoning social commerce industry, leveraging first-mover advantages to create exciting new opportunities across the country’s creator economy.”
“While I will continue to spearhead MissMalini's creative operations, I am super excited to launch new initiatives in the future with G3 co-founders Darpan, Priyanka and Naiyya and all the other fabulous companies that are joining the group. These are incredibly talented entrepreneurs and I'm honoured to join such a fabulous crew!"