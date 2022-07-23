Good News Today to air new season of reality business show- The Horses Stable: Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander

The reality show pitches the contestants with innovative business ideas against each other for maximum funding.
After a positive stint last year, Good News Today is all set to release the new season of its successful entrepreneurial reality show Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander on 23rd July’22. The reality show pitches the contestants with innovative business ideas against each other for maximum funding.
“The Horses Stable: Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander”, is a flagship series where entrepreneurs bid their business models to a panel of investors and convince them to invest money in their ventures. The show is a joint effort of Prashant Agarwal, Director Horses Production Pvt.Ltd and renowned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. This initiative is also supported by MSH under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).
The Horses Stable: Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, the start-up reality show will also announce the highest on spot funding ever on a reality show – for a staggering amount of 8 crores. The show will be on air on 23 July 2022 every Saturday 8 pm with a repeat telecast on Sunday 5 pm for 9 weeks.
The format of the show will be akin to the great Indian derby. The investors, or “horses” include business stalwarts like- Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Dr Aarti Gupta, Mohit Gulati, Ankita V, Navin Gupta, Yamika Mehra, Mandar Joshi and Sanjay Mehta. The show has Suniel Shetty an award-winning actor, producer, businessman and serial entrepreneur in capacity of ‘Super-Mentor’. The show is sponsored by Bada Business and GM Modular.
Keeping up with the tradition of promoting positive and constructive news around the country, Good News Today is proud to be associated with a program that promotes self-reliant spirit of India youth aided with the best of business ideas. Mentored and guided by the best minds in business, our young innovators, if chosen, will be provided with right direction and encouragement backed with the promise of financial support.
The show will capture all the drama and anticipation of a pitch meeting. On the spot mentorship and business tips, the opportunity to receive immediate funding and support from India’s top investors and business magnates- will be an undeniable draw for participants and viewers alike.
Tune into Good News Today on 23rd July at 8 pm to experience, encourage young entrepreneurs and enjoy a reality show like no other.