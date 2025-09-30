Google, HUL, SBI, IGI among sponsors for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will run from September 30 to November 2, featuring top teams from around the globe. JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner, has announced sponsors for this edition, including Google Gemini, Google Pay, Google Android, Google Pixel (W/O 10), Hindustan Unilever's Rexona, State Bank of India, and the International Gemological Institute with more partners expected.
“We are thrilled to welcome this incredible mix of sponsors for JioStar’s coverage of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025,” said Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer Sports, JioStar. “With marquee brands from technology, lifestyle, and consumer industries on board, this edition of the World Cup will not only inspire millions of fans but also create impactful opportunities for brands to connect with high-intent audiences across platforms,” he added.
Tehmasp Printer, Global CEO, International Gemological Institute said: “Together with broadcaster JioStar, this collaboration amplifies awareness and inspires women to embrace their brilliance on the field and beyond. With women as our core audience, we want them to enjoy the experience of buying diamonds & fine Jewellery without worrying about authenticity simply by asking for the IGI certification report.”
The tournament begins on September 30 with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team facing Sri Lanka. All matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed digitally on JioHotstar.