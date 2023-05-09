Google to pay NYT $100 million for content

The three year deal will see New York Times' participate in Google News Showcase.
The New York Times will receive approximately $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad agreement that will allow Alphabet Inc.'s unit to feature Times content on some of its platforms, according to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
According to the report, the agreement includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News and other Google platforms.