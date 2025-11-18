Government hikes print ad rates by 26%

The Government of India has approved a 26% increase in advertising rates for print publications, offering a significant boost to newspapers at a time of rising operating costs and intensified competition from digital platforms.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the black-and-white advertisement rate for dailies with a circulation of one lakh copies has been revised from ₹47.40 to ₹59.68 per sq. cm. The revised structure follows the recommendations of the 9th Rate Structure Committee, constituted in 2021 to evaluate and update government advertisement rates for print media.

Along with the rate hike, the government has also accepted the committee’s recommendations on premium charges for colour advertisements and preferential positioning, bringing the pricing structure closer to current market practices.

According to the Ministry, the increase is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the print ecosystem. Higher government ad rates are projected to provide essential revenue support to publishers—particularly small and regional players—who continue to face cost escalations in newsprint, distribution and production.

The Ministry noted that the revised rates would help sustain operations, improve content quality and support local news coverage. It added that a healthier print sector enhances the government’s ability to reach citizens effectively within a diversified media environment.

The revised structure is expected to impact both national and regional print markets, where government advertising continues to be a key revenue driver.