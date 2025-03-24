Government of India to create a new media council for unified media regulation

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Indian government create a unified media council to regulate print, broadcast, and digital media under one body. This proposal aims to streamline regulation and improve enforcement.

Advertisment

As per the media reports, the government is considering to expand the Press Council of India into a comprehensive media council. This new body would oversee all media formats, ensuring compliance with content standards and ethical guidelines. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is also developing the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill to bring digital news platforms and streaming services under its control.

The committee has also proposed merging the MIB with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Telecommunications to simplify regulatory complexities.

The Media Council would issue takedown notices for unlawful content and impose financial penalties for violations. The government plans to retain emergency powers to block content that threatens national security or public order.

The government is discussing the regulation of non-news content on OTT platforms and social media accounts. They are evaluating whether to extend existing programming codes or create platform-specific guidelines. An inter-departmental committee would make final decisions on emergency blocking powers for non-news digital content. The government could apply financial penalties to broadcasters, publishers, advertisers, and intermediaries. MeitY would continue to regulate user-generated content.