Government orders ban on 25 OTT platforms for obscene content

The Indian government has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to 25 OTT platforms, including major names like ULLU, ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), and Desiflix, citing concerns over the distribution of “soft porn” and sexually explicit material in violation of Indian laws.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), in collaboration with the Ministries of Home Affairs and Women & Child Development, along with industry bodies such as FICCI and CII, issued the ban after verifying multiple complaints that these platforms were hosting erotic content disguised as web series.

The move draws on legal provisions including Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Authorities say the content often lacked context, storyline, or any social messaging.

According to sources, the apps identified for action include: ULLU, ALTT, Kooku, Prime Play, Woow, Hunters, Rabbit, Besharams, Night Shows, Big M Zoo, NeonX, Hot MX, Desiflix, and XPrime, as reported by Times of India.

Officials emphasised that the primary objective is to prevent unchecked access to erotic content, especially for minors, and to uphold legal and cultural standards of decency in digital media.

Despite prior warnings and temporary content removals, several platforms reportedly resumed publishing unedited versions or created new domains to bypass restrictions - prompting the government to take decisive regulatory action.