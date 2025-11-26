Gowardhan Ghee partners with Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

Gowardhan Ghee, the flagship brand of Parag Milk Foods has joined hands with Sony Entertainment Television’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 as a co-powered by partner.

As part of this association, Gowardhan Ghee has extended its partnership beyond the screen - contributing over 1,500 litres of Gowardhan Ghee, 1,500 kg of atta, and 1,500 kg of rice to support families and communities across India.

Commenting on the collaboration, Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said, “At Parag Milk Foods, we believe in enriching the lives of Indians not only through the purity of our dairy products but also through the values we uphold. Kaun Banega Crorepati represents intellect, integrity, and inspiration, qualities that strongly resonate with Gowardhan Ghee’s philosophy of purity and trust. Through this association, we are proud to express our gratitude to the millions of households that have made both Gowardhan and KBC a part of their everyday lives. This partnership is a celebration of the real heroes of India, the dreamers, the doers, and the believers who make our nation shine.”

A Sony Entertainment Television spokesperson added: “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always stood for more than just questions and answers, it’s about the power of knowledge to uplift lives. Our continuing association with Gowardhan Ghee reflects that same philosophy of giving back. Both brands share deep roots in Indian households and values built on trust, purity, and purpose. Together, we’re not only entertaining millions but also inspiring small acts of goodness that create lasting impact.”