Graphic India’s ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ launches the second season with 34 new episodes

In Season 2, Mahishmati comes under threat from a mysterious Queen bearing an ancient feud against the kingdom. Baahubali, Kattapa and Bhallaladeva must also journey east to the land of the rising sun. There they find a country torn asunder by war. Nippon is falling apart with several warlords fighting over the pieces of what's left. It is now up to Baahubali to unite this land and bring peace to the country by returning a fabled sword to the person most fit to rule. Standing in his way, however, are an army of merciless samurai clans, ruthless warlords, dangerous swordsmen, and the villainous machinations of his own brother, Bhallaladeva.