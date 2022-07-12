Graphic India’s ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ launches the second season with 34 new episodes

The Hindi version of this epic audio experience will be made available free for all listeners in India on Audible.
Audible, a leading producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, announced that Graphic India’s Baahubali: The Lost Legends Season 2, will now be available on its service.
The English version will be available for all Audible members, while Baahubali: The Lost Legends Hindi will be made available free for all listeners on Audible.
This larger-than-life universe, which has captivated audiences from across the globe, is all set to enthrall listeners with the brand-new season. Listeners can expect masterful performances and a breathtaking immersive experience, with the magnitudes of grandiosity in the audio format.
Produced by Arka Media Works and Graphic India, Season 2 of the audio series is based on the blockbuster film franchise beloved by millions of fans across the world. The New Season 2, which will consist of 34 all new action-packed episodes, making a total of 70 episodes of the series available to Audible members and for the country’s millions of Baahubali fans.
The audio series features the hidden stories of young princes, Amrendra Baahubali and Bhallaldeva in the Mahishmati kingson. Baahubali: The Lost Legend sis set before the Kalakeya invasion depicted in the movie, when Bahaubali and Bhallaldeva are still both young princes of Mahishmati.
In Season 2, Mahishmati comes under threat from a mysterious Queen bearing an ancient feud against the kingdom. Baahubali, Kattapa and Bhallaladeva must also journey east to the land of the rising sun. There they find a country torn asunder by war. Nippon is falling apart with several warlords fighting over the pieces of what's left. It is now up to Baahubali to unite this land and bring peace to the country by returning a fabled sword to the person most fit to rule. Standing in his way, however, are an army of merciless samurai clans, ruthless warlords, dangerous swordsmen, and the villainous machinations of his own brother, Bhallaladeva.
The audio series comprises epic stories about different characters from the world of Baahubali, including Prince Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattapa and Sivagami as well as dozens of new characters that will expand the world of Baahubali and reveal hidden secrets for millions of fans.
Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible India, said, “After the tremendous success of the first season of Baahubali, we are excited to be back with Season 2 of this epic saga. I want to take a minute to credit the writers at Graphic India who gave life to such powerful characters and of course, SS Rajamouli for envisioning an incredible story like this. I am confident listeners will enjoy season 2 just as much as they did season 1!”
CEO of Arka Mediaworks, Shobu Yarlagadda said, “We are excited to be working with Audible and Graphic India to bring this groundbreaking podcast series to Baahubali fans of all ages.”
“We are thrilled to continue our great relationship with the amazing team at Audible to bring these epic lost adventures of India’s beloved hero, Baahubali to the millions of fans of the films across the country,” added Graphic India Co-Founder, Sharad Devarajan. “Season 2 of this audio adventure is filled with even more twists and turns as we take fans deeper than ever into the events that shaped Baahubali from a young prince into a legendary hero.”
Experience the untold stories of India’s greatest cinematic hero. The legend of Baahubali continues in SEASON TWO!