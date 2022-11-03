GroupM Consumer Eye launches report on Advertising on TV: Flagging or Flourishing?

TV continues to retain a power that can be leveraged by advertisers.
The past two decades have seen rapid transformations in the media landscape with the number of options available to advertisers increasing significantly. Many of these options offer excellent opportunities for brands to reach audiences with high levels of precision, customisation, and measurability.
While this transformation is beneficial for many advertisers, TV can sometimes be perceived as yesterday’s advertising medium or one that’s waning in effectiveness. However, in GroupM’s Consumer Eye research, this is not the case. TV continues to retain a power that can be leveraged by advertisers.
Additionally, the digital extensions of TV have not only given rise to new ways for people to consume content but also created a myriad of opportunities for brands to engage with audiences through TV.
The charts below show data from the 14 APAC markets included in the research.
More than half of surveyed respondents (60%) agreed that free TV channels make the world a better place. TV remains a very important medium in influencing mindsets and shaping cultural behaviour.
In APAC, ads played on TV is ranked #1 for conveying a positive impression of brands. In fact, TV ads (39%) received equal weightage alongside the recommendations of friends (39%). TV retains a unique strength in building brand equity.
73% of audiences believe it is a brand’s responsibility to control where their advertising appears.
45% will have a negative opinion of the brand if it appears next to inappropriate or offensive content. TV is still one of the safest environments that allow for brands to be seen next to premium, high quality content.
As TV continues to undergo an addressable transformation, more opportunities will be available for advertisers to leverage data to reach specific audiences with messages that are highly relevant and bespoke for each consumer.
More than half (60%) of surveyed respondents view personalised advertising as helpful. In order to bring bespoke experiences to television, advertisers and publishers are working with addressable technology, such as GroupM’s Finecast, to bring even greater precision and effectiveness to TV campaigns.
Perennially Riveting
TV is still a tremendous entertainment platform for consumers worldwide. The verdant environment also offers many opportunities for creative innovation and impactful campaigns. More than ever before, brands can take advantage of TV’s addressable transformation by considering new formats like shoppable ads and dynamic creative ads that dangle bespoke offers in front of the target audience.