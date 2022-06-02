GroupM iTV and Ormax Media Report: Indian Box Office to Pick Up Massive Pace In 2022

Speaking on the report, Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television (iTV) and MD, Kinetic India said, “With the return of audience into the cinemas, we are also seeing major advertiser interest picking up on where it was left in 2019. We have already seen more than 350 brands active on cinema and with the festive season, we expect it to go much beyond that. The operating capacity of the cinema halls is set to cross the 90% mark by mid-year. With several big-ticket releases planned across languages for the rest of 2022, we are very optimistic about this year’s in cinema adex as India comes back to its favourite entertainment hub.”