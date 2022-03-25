GroupM launches ESP’s Sporting Nation Report 2022

2021 saw an echoing comeback for sports sponsorships and media deals, as compared to 2020 when the pandemic took over. 2021 got Sporting Nation back to a billion-dollar scale with a 62% growth over 2020. India’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics was a morale booster for budding sports talent in the country and 2022 will bring new opportunities in multi-sport events.

With INR 6018 Cr, Sports Adex surpassed 2019 levels in both TV & digital. Cricket yet again, remains the most popular sport, accounting for 94% of the sports AdEx. The media spends on cricket in 2021 was higher (INR 5657 Cr) than the overall media spends of 2019 (INR 5232 Cr). The spending on sports celebrity endorsement grew by 11% year-on-year in 2021. A total of 444 brand endorsement deals have happened in 2021, with cricketers accounting for 318 endorsement deals and 87% of total brand endorsement value. The Olympic Year of 2021 increased Emerging Sports Athletes' endorsements by 79%, accounting for 13% of the overall brand endorsement value.