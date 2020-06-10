GroupM publishes updated marketers playbook for brand safety

“In the first six months of 2020 alone, CCPA has taken effect, Google announced it would be phasing out third cookies, the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign has come into full focus – increasing the attention on fake news – the world has been hit with a global pandemic, and most recently protests related to racial inequality,” said John Montgomery, GroupM global EVP, brand safety.

“Each of these events marks a unique opportunity to continue to challenge our brand safety practices. And, as people continue to evolve in how they consume content, there is always opportunity to push the envelope to create an even safer, more trustworthy online world. We look forward to continuing to do that for our clients and partners.”