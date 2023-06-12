GroupM’s Motion Content Group, Mindshare India and Britannia Marie collaborate to launch a show for aspiring women entrepreneurs

Britannia Marie Gold, known for its support of women's empowerment initiatives, is all set to bring its startup campaign for homemakers to television. The initiative, which has successfully supported over 40 startups led by homemakers across the country since its inception in 2018, has now created a special segment to acknowledge the entrepreneurial talent hidden among homemakers in West Bengal. The show will witness startup ideas getting acknowledged by an esteemed panel of jury members, who will provide guidance and support to the budding entrepreneurs. For the first time, viewers will be able to witness the journey of homemakers turning into successful entrepreneurs, as they showcase their innovative business ideas on national television.