Gubbare brings two naughty ‘asuras’ to your screen this festive period

The show, Akul Nakul – The Asuras, will premiere on 11 September at 1:00 pm on the channel
In keeping with the festivities around us, Gubbare, the kids’ channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is excited to launch yet another path-breaking original.
Akul Nakul – The Asuras is the first one-of-a-kind mythological series in the kid’s entertainment space. It touches upon an interesting concept of the “good asuras" as protagonists which hasn’t been explored in Indian animation space earlier.
The story revolves around the two naughty yet good ‘asura’ kids, Akul and Nakul, who have descended on earth to change the perception of ‘asuras’ amongst human beings. The two characters are like everyday human kids, but have to fight evil when needed!
Apart from these two, there are numerous interesting ‘asura’ characters – good and evil - with unique abilities and special powers. Akul Nakul – The Asuras promises a fun-filled joyride for every kid.
Commenting on the new show, Brian D’costa, AVP - Content & Strategy ‑ Gubbare, “It's an out-an-out mythological naughty kid comedy show that can be viewed by the entire family. Keeping our commitment to good entertainment, Akul Nakul – The Asuras will teach kids to stay away from negative emotions like anger, and disrespecting elders, and inculcate moral values in them. In the show, it's a constant war between good vs evil where good always wins.”
He added, “Just like popular comic universes, we are creating our universe called ‘Asura-verse’ with this series.”
To further enhance the connection with the audience, the channel is launching several digital assets and merchandise. Two HTML games – a run adventure game and a football competition – along with filters of ‘asura’ horns & fangs and GIFs that are relatable & can be used via chatting with friends.
Merchandise consisting of stickers, pop-up greeting cards, school timetables, and school bags will also be launched.
The show, produced by Mumbai-based Mot Voix animation studio, will air every day at 1:00 pm & 6:30 pm on the channel as well as on the network’s OTT app, EPIC ON.