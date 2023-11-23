Gulf Oil partners with BIG FM for its ‘Unstoppable India’ campaign

The campaign features BIG FM RJs Khurafati Nitin, Puneet and Shekar Bash embarking on adventurous journeys to various parts of the country.
Gulf Oil joins hands with BIG FM to amplify Gulf formula SUV engine oil’s communication of ‘Be Unstoppable on every terrain’. The collaboration aims to highlight the passion of SUV enthusiasts for exploring diverse terrains, while emphasising the integral role that engine oil plays in ensuring a smooth and reliable journey.
The radio network, inspired by the Gulf formula SUV film featuring Hardik Pandya, gave a twist to the campaign where BIG FM’s three popular RJs - RJ Khurafati Nitin, RJ Puneet and RJ Shekar Basha - disappeared mysteriously after a routine visit to the car service station. Leaving listeners in suspense, the RJs went on an ‘Unstoppable journey’ to explore unchartered territories of the country.
Upon returning, they share experiences shedding light on the pivotal role of Gulf formula SUV engine oil that fueled their uninterrupted adventures. Adding to this, the RJs engaged in candid conversations with mechanics and encouraged listeners to share their thrilling unstoppable experiences as well.
The campaign is extensively promoted on BIG FM’s digital and social media platforms.
Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “The Unstoppable India campaign celebrated the captivating spirit of SUV owners who embarked on thrilling journeys, reminding us that, much like their adventures, it's the journey that truly defines our path. We are glad to have partnered with Gulf once again on an interesting campaign and look forward to delivering content that engages and creates memorable experiences.”
Amit Gheji, head marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, added, “We are delighted to associate with BIG FM for yet another campaign. This campaign celebrated the indomitable spirit of SUV enthusiasts as they navigate extraordinary journeys. It showcased the reliability of Gulf Formula SUV Engine Oil which enables SUVs and SUV owners to be unstoppable on all terrains."