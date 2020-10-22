Hansa Research files a suit against Republic TV against the use of its name

Commenting on the case, Praveen Nijhara, CEO Hansa Research said: “We formally sent a notice to Republic TV on Monday October 12, 2020 requesting them not to use our name. Since this was not acted upon, and Republic TV continued to use the Hansa name on television, we had no option but to approach the City Civil Court seeking an injunction against use of our name. The matter is now sub-judice and will be heard in November.”