Harnessing strengths of linear and digital in CTV advertising

“Now, advertisers can precisely target households based on various attributes such as household members, size, and TV price. This fundamental shift in the protocol has revolutionised TV advertising, allowing advertisers to map the entire journey of households and create sharper targeting campaigns. As a result, the monetisation potential of TV advertising has soared. India is poised to witness a significant rise in addressable TV households, reaching 65 billion by 2030, representing only a fraction of potential penetration. The turnover of TVs, with many expected to be upgraded within the next few years, will further impact the ecosystem,” he said.