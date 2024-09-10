Has technology fuelled or diminished local news?

Durga Puja is the most important festive period for us. We increase our programmatic base rate two months prior to the festival. If you buy my inventory programmatically, it will cost you more than my direct inventory. If you want to cover that market, as the market leader, you will have to come to me. That’s where we play the game: when you get approached because you’re the better alternative, you can negotiate more, add more value, and increase ticket and campaign sizes.