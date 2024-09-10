Has technology fuelled or diminished local news?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
There is the benefit of reach, but monetisation remains a struggle. Dependence on tech giants is overt, and news influencers are becoming new rivals.
Once the backbone of a community, local news today faces a bleak future. Technology may have helped it reach the masses, but low monetisation is making the business unsustainable. Adding to this is the reliance on social media platforms, as well as the rising challenge from citizen journalists or news influencers. These were some of the aspects a panel at afaqs! Diginews World discussed.
Moderated by Satrajit Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Events, the panellists were:
Idris Loya, CEO, Head of Innovation & Technology, IDPL
Litisha Mangat Panda, Senior Business Associate, Odisha Television Network
Neha Tandon, Revenue Head, ABP Digital
Edited Excerpts:
What is the mantra that a regional media player can learn from a national media player?
Idris: There's very little we can teach because the game is different. National media players are struggling; nobody is making money. When there were newspapers, print was making good money. When TV came, newspapers stopped making money, but TV made money. When digital came, everybody stopped making money. Nobody is benefitting from the disruption.
Let me flip the question: what can national media learn from regional media houses?
Litisha: It’s not an apples-to-oranges comparison because there is a vast difference in rates between national and regional media. But neither makes money. It’s very challenging to make money in media. One thing national media could learn from regional media is to be less polarised; national media has become very polarised, so trust and credibility have dwindled.
Neha: We are partly to blame. In the rush to fill up inventory, we’re not making money because we let others dictate terms. As an organisation, especially for our regional platform, we took a direct revenue-first approach. You’ll hardly find digital businesses today who can say 75% of their revenue comes from direct business, but we can proudly say that. We decided that if you want to play the game longer and make money, you can’t give everything to a third party and let them dictate terms.
Durga Puja is the most important festive period for us. We increase our programmatic base rate two months prior to the festival. If you buy my inventory programmatically, it will cost you more than my direct inventory. If you want to cover that market, as the market leader, you will have to come to me. That’s where we play the game: when you get approached because you’re the better alternative, you can negotiate more, add more value, and increase ticket and campaign sizes.
How different are the content demands of regional consumers compared to national consumers?
Neha: When it comes to regional languages in digital media today, there is more demand, especially from advertisers. We are not just publishers selling ad space on websites anymore; we’ve become brand solutions experts for advertisers. We not only bring the platform to the table but also the market expertise.
When you focus on one state, are there different consumer segments you cater to within it?
Litisha: Great storytelling affects consumer preferences. Visual mediums take the cake, followed by smartphones – people are always watching something, often short-form content because their attention spans are shrinking. What changes from state to state is cultural engagement.
How can technology, which has helped content reach the last mile, help cater to specific audiences or demands?
Idris: Earlier, content quality was limited to your location, which gave local businesses an advantage—many expected technology to help local people take their content everywhere. Unfortunately, local media has lost its audience because, sitting in a village, I can read anything. Once you lose your audience, you lose power and revenue. If you lose revenue, you lose quality of resources, content, and technology investment. Local media is facing tough times; they are disappearing.
I am a Bengali from Assam working in Delhi. I am exposed to Bengali, Assamese, Hindi, and English. If you had to reach me, what would be the use case scenario?
Neha: For Bengalis, there’s an affinity for their language, even over English, so that’s a plus for us. It’s important to balance giving national news adequate attention while ensuring that someone in Kolkata feels that the news is relevant to them. If you crack that code, you will grow.
The democratisation of the internet has really helped us. There was a time when digital was considered only a metropolitan phenomenon. Three years ago, 80% of our audience was outside Kolkata when we covered West Bengal. Now we’re at 60:40 in favour of Kolkata.
We have 18 to 20 minutes of average time spent per user; that is the power a regional platform when done the right way, can bring to the table.
Technology has given people publishing power. As a news organisation, do you feel the pressure from user-generated content (UGC), and how do you cater to audiences better than UGC can?
Neha: At a time when consumer and content demands are changing, legacy media organisations struggle with digital transformation. What I find interesting is collaborating with local journalists and content creators to provide more hyperlocal content and address issues national media cannot. There is no other way forward than for big organisations to collaborate with local creators to generate more hyperlocal content.
Most regional publishers rely on political advertising. How do you monetise content for national brands wanting to reach the last mile?
Idris: More than that, it’s not just national brands; there are also local businesses. Local monetisation existed earlier. What happened to it?
Do local businesses still prefer local networks over national networks?
Idris: That’s true, possibly because we’re not able to meet their requirements. One of the biggest challenges is that national media is often not viable for local advertisers as their audience is limited, and they don’t want to pay more than necessary.
With technology, it is possible to limit the ad to the desired area. In that case, our price tag can be reduced to a level that is interesting and viable for them, even if it’s a national platform.
As publishers, are you concerned that Facebook, Instagram, or short video apps have more power in terms of reach?
Neha: Community engagement through social media is both a blessing and a curse. India is more focused on entertainment and sports than media and news. Earlier, it would take time to reach different audiences, but today, social media allows the easy dissemination of news.
However, recommendation engines come into play, showing users the content they like rather than what’s important to society.
The second challenge is finding a cordial relationship with tech giants because dependence on them is scary. If they back out, our distribution suffers. We ask them to pay, they back out. The best way forward is to reduce dependence on social media without cutting it off. For regional news, the situation is even more dangerous as there’s not much money coming in.
Advertisers spend more on regional media than national media because of the targeted audience. Advertisers choose top networks in that region because they get more value.
I don’t think anyone is paying for news because generations have depended on free news.
Neha: I would disagree. At the end of the day, if you provide value to your audience, they will pay. With AI, many national platforms are diversifying into multilingual feeds.
Do regional media outlets have the workforce to create paywalled content?
Idris: People want to read local news, but their paying capacity is lower, and the biggest problem is scale. Even if every member of the audience subscribes, will it be enough to run a profitable business? You need advertisements.
Neha: The best talent has moved to Tier I cities. AI would really help regional news channels. We launched India’s first Meta Human AI anchor, and it’s been a success. Spotting more local talent and training existing resources is a great opportunity.
