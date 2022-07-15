Havas Group accelerates its transformation by taking integration a step further

Chris Hirst, who has led Havas Creative Group as Global CEO as well as UK Group CEO, will move on to pursue new opportunities, with the global creative leadership team that reported to him now reporting to Murphy. Chris Hirst states, “I’m incredibly proud to leave Havas Creative Group in such great health. We have just achieved our best ever Cannes performance, are now a global new business powerhouse, have achieved numerous B-Corp accreditations and we are among the industry leaders in the critical area of DE&I. We have successfully launched several new thriving global networks, among which Havas CX and Havas Consulting, and have seen two consecutive years of record growth and profit. Consequently, this year we achieved the previously unthinkable: runner-up as Global Network of the Year. Ultimately however, it’s all about having more than your fair share of the very best people – and we were privileged to have just that. I’d like to thank them for all we have achieved.”