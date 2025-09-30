Havas India partners with Banijay Asia for creative storytelling

Havas India has announced a partnership with Banijay Asia, part of Banijay Entertainment, the group behind shows like MasterChef, Survivor, Big Brother, and Temptation Island.

Advertisment

In India, Banijay Asia has produced scripted and unscripted formats including The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, The Night Manager, and The Voice.

Through this alliance, Havas India will use Banijay Asia’s expertise in storytelling, entertainment IP, and content formats to create new work for its clients. The collaboration will help Havas India bring entertainment-led brand storytelling into its creative solutions.

The partnership extends beyond India, with Banijay Asia set to work across Havas’ client portfolio in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, South Korea, and Japan.

Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas India, SEA & North Asia (Japan and South Korea), said: “This strategic partnership with Banijay Asia across India and SEA represents a pivotal step forward in how brands engage with audiences. Banijay Asia is renowned for creating world-class entertainment IP with impact far beyond borders. By combining this strength with our expertise, we are enabling clients to move beyond traditional advertising towards storytelling at scale that are bigger, bolder, and built to drive cultural and business impact.



Advertising today is no longer confined to conventional mediums; it thrives at the intersection of entertainment, content, and culture. Together, we are unlocking opportunities that allow brands to remain relevant, meaningful, and truly future-forward.”

Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said: “With our unmatched storytelling formats and Havas’ integrated communications network, we are equipping brands with the tools to entertain, inspire and become part of everyday conversations. India, and the Asia-Pacific region at large, is ready for a more immersive, content-first approach to brand building, and together we are leading that shift.”

The partnership highlights the convergence of advertising and entertainment, combining Havas India’s market expertise with Banijay Asia’s creative formats to help brands engage more deeply with audiences.