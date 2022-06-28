Have television music channels recovered from the pandemic?

However Gurjot Shah Singh, executive vice president (EVP), media, Isobar, is clear that there is no recovery for music channels post-pandemic. “While the lockdown was temporary the habits we developed seem to be permanent and continue to impact the usage of music channels. Content and music consumption peaked during the lockdown and everyone wanted it to be personalised which lead to the rise in OTT and music apps. During the lockdown spiritual songs, Zumba music, and Party numbers were all getting played simultaneously under the same roof, but on digital devices and not on TV,” he says.