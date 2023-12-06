Hearst Magazines and RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the Indian edition of Esquire

Esquire India will appear in print, online and on ground.
Hearst Magazines International has announced the launch of Esquire India under a multi- year licensing agreement with RPSG Lifestyle Media.
Established in 1933, Esquire is men magazine focusing on evolved taste and style, storytelling, and culture. Esquire currently has 18 editions worldwide, and Esquire India will be its 19th, making it one of the largest men’s lifestyle brands in the world. The announcement was made by Jonathan Wright, Hearst Magazines International President, and Avarna Jain, chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media.
“We are excited to partner with RPSG Lifestyle Media to further expand Esquire’s global footprint,” Wright said. “I am confident that this iconic brand, which is celebrating 90 years of high-quality journalism and a distinct point of view, will be an invaluable source of information for millions of men in India who are interested in fashion, style and culture.”
Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, Avarna Jain, who is also vice-chairperson of music label Saregama, said, “Hearst Magazines is known for its carefully nurtured lifestyle titles that have gained iconic status around the world and we are delighted that they have chosen RPSG Lifestyle Media as partners in India for the launch of Esquire. We intend to take a 360-degree approach to maximise the potential of this legacy media title: we will lead with a high-quality print magazine and augment the offering with multi-platform digital and on-ground content that will reach wider audiences today. We hope that Esquire India will add nuance to the already discerning Indian men of taste.”
Esquire India will appear in print, online and on ground. The monthly magazine will also have a digital presence across its website and social media channels, and offer high-value events that will be announced in the months to come.
The appointment of senior editorial positions for each title will be disclosed in the coming weeks, and an advisory panel of industry experts will be established to reinforce its authority in the men’s lifestyle space in India. The exact date of launch will be revealed shortly.