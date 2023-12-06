Hearst Magazines and RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the Indian edition of Esquire

Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, Avarna Jain, who is also vice-chairperson of music label Saregama, said, “Hearst Magazines is known for its carefully nurtured lifestyle titles that have gained iconic status around the world and we are delighted that they have chosen RPSG Lifestyle Media as partners in India for the launch of Esquire. We intend to take a 360-degree approach to maximise the potential of this legacy media title: we will lead with a high-quality print magazine and augment the offering with multi-platform digital and on-ground content that will reach wider audiences today. We hope that Esquire India will add nuance to the already discerning Indian men of taste.”