Here's how The Hindu wins young India and drives engagement

The Hindu hasreleased a new TVC as part of its ongoing ‘Written by Journalists’ campaign, emphasising the importance of credible reporting in today’s noisy media landscape. The newspaper shared the ad on social media, accompanied by the caption: “News should give you a breath of clarity, not make you hold your breath. Read, hear, and share news written by journalists.” This ad followed another TVC shared last week and a print advertisement released in September to commemorate 147 years of publication.

The campaign represents a continuation of high-profile initiatives by the legacy newspaper, which has been expanding its marketing efforts since partnering with Talented and Ogilvy in November last year.

Recent campaigns include Made of Chennai, as well as thematic initiatives addressing coexistence, climate action, and wildlife conservation. These efforts aim to connect with readers while reinforcing The Hindu’s commitment to credibility and thoughtful journalism.

Aparajita Biswas, head of marketing at The Hindu Group, says these campaigns reflect three strategic priorities: reinforcing the brand promise, driving public discourse, and building community.

“Entering new markets and acquiring new customers is important. But our campaigns are not just a market or acquisition play for The Hindu. Our marketing is currently driven by these three clear priorities,” she explains.

As a legacy brand, the newspaper believes it must remind audiences why credibility and quality journalism matter more than ever. “Credibility is our ultimate currency,” Biswas asserts.

“For The Hindu, credibility isn’t just a brand attribute; it’s our foundation. It differentiates us in a noisy media landscape driven by speed, sensation, and bias. When readers know they can trust what they read, they stay, engage, and advocate for us. That’s why it’s crucial to highlight that our journalism follows rigorous processes and fact-checking. Communicating all this builds trust, reinforces our promise, and strengthens the bond with our readers.”

Aparajita Biswas, head of marketing, The Hindu Group

Biswas also emphasises the media house's duty to spotlight crucial issues and establish platforms for public engagement. Recent themes include issues such as coexistence, climate action, and wildlife conservation, all of which aim to foster "meaningful change".

Finally, the publication places a strong emphasis on building community through events such as thought leadership conclaves, literature festivals, and various seminars and webinars. “Our focus is on bringing stakeholders, readers, and audiences together around shared ideas and conversations that matter to the ecosystem,” she says.

Biswas adds that the increased communication over the last three to four years has successfully attracted new digital readers, particularly in markets where its print presence is limited.

All its campaigns have a dedicated acquisition leg designed to bring in new consumers. Its acquisition team uses them to engage readers, seek their consent to capture data, and invite them to subscribe.

"Over the past two years, 35–40% people have expressed interest in engaging with the brand, and it has consistently converted around 10–12% of them into subscribers."

For example, during the recently concluded Made of Chennai campaign in mid-September, roughly 10% of registrants converted to subscribers. Since the campaign’s inception three years back, it has seen steady growth in conversion, from an initial 7% to 10–12% today, according to Biswas.

These campaigns have also had a strong impact across other fronts. Among its readers, The Hindu has seen spikes in engagement across business, opinion, politics, and sports whenever important events occur, be it the Air India crash, Trump’s re-election, or new GST reforms.

“About 40% of our digital readers are youth, who respect The Hindu’s perspective even while forming their own opinions. This reassures us that our campaigns and communication strategies are resonating well,” she says.

Further, Biswas notes that government bodies, industry groups, and private organisations have shown greater acceptance and respect for their initiatives. They recognise that the various publications produced by the group aim to improve both the ecosystem and public welfare.

From a revenue perspective, she notes a significant shift in advertiser perception. Many brands approach the group to collaborate on shared initiatives.

“For example, our Made of Chennai campaign, now in its third year, celebrates Chennai’s culture and identity on Madras Day on August 22. It resonates deeply with the city, and as a result, multiple brands approached us to partner in community-building efforts, demonstrating the value of connecting content, culture, and engagement,” she adds.

While the ad shared on October 13 directs viewers to The Hindu’s mobile app, the previous ads highlighted the credibility of their print publication. The last ad, shared with the caption "When news shouts without saying anything, it's just noise. Read, hear and share news written by journalists.", shows how reading the news today sounds like meaningless noise. Biswas calls it ‘a bit of an act of defiance’.

“On the face of it, that sounds obvious. Any media house is supposed to have its content written by journalists. But that’s exactly the point we’re making. We’re asserting that our content is created by people committed to credible, ethical journalism, not machines, influencers or agendas. It’s a statement about why credibility matters in an age where noise travels faster than truth,” she says.

While the ad generally highlights the state of news today, a cursory look at the comments reveals that many interpreted it as a dig at The Times of India because it features a newspaper with a similar layout.

Biswas clarifies that it’s not a dig at The Times of India or any particular media house.

“Today, news isn’t just produced by journalists. It’s pushed out by influencers, amplified by algorithms, and shaped by polarised opinions. Speed, sensation, and bias often take priority over accuracy. This isn’t just about one media house versus another. It’s about drawing a line between journalism and everything else that passes off as 'news' today,” she says.

Biswas notes that the campaign is aimed at discerning readers, both seasoned news consumers and younger audiences who value trustworthy journalism over trending content.

It is a multi-platform initiative designed to enhance both reach and resonance, encompassing print, television, digital, outdoor, and social media. The television campaign will be broadcast nationally on GEC channels in Tamil, Hindi, and English, securing prominent prime time slots. In terms of outdoor advertising, it is live in Mumbai, Delhi, and key southern markets, including Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

“We’ve targeted metros where we have strong readership across both print and digital. The plan is to build both reach and resonance by using each medium strategically. Print and television drive mass awareness, outdoor provides high-impact visibility, and digital and social spark engagement. We’re also leveraging OTT platforms and mobile apps to extend both reach and interaction,” she says.