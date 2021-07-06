Here's why Viacom18 decided to telecast football matches on MTV, acquired LaLiga rights

Sports in itself is a complex proposition. The content acquisition costs are high and there are multiple factors on which the monetisation depends. After ZEE sold Ten Sports Network to Sony for Rs 2,579 crore in 2016, the sports broadcasting space in India became a duopoly. Star and Sony are at loggerheads and both are known to have deeper pockets. Though Viacom18 is one of the big-five broadcasters (Star and Disney India, ZEE, Sony, Viacom18, SunTV) in India, it is relatively new into the business. The network, apart from occasional Cricket tournaments and Carabao Cup Football, didn't show a serious interest in sports content. Now for three years at least, the network will telecast matches on its youth and music channel, MTV and stream them on Voot Select and Jio Platforms.