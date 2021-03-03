High on viewership, low on ad revenue: Bumpy road for kids broadcasters

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, feels that this fiscal, it is unlikely that the schools will reopen for the 2-14 year olds, especially with the number of COVID cases growing again in certain parts of the country. She alludes that if the April-January period is compared with the previous year, "The category is still up by 29 per cent. This means the families are still watching the category that much more. The January-February 2021 period, when compared to the same period in 2020, is still up by 12 per cent. It is clear that the kids find comfort in watching 'toons', which is customised for them."