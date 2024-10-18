High Yield Fortune selects Public Media Solution as marketing partner

High Yield Fortune, a real estate development company in Pune, has announced its partnership with Public Media Solution Inc. as its strategic marketing partner. This collaboration aims to strengthen High Yield’s brand presence and drive growth through innovative marketing strategies.

Advertisment

Founded in 2008 as Landmark Corporation, the company rebranded in 2018 as High Yield Fortune.

By partnering with Public Media Solution Inc., High Yield Fortune aims to take its marketing efforts to new heights. This partnership will focus on building a robust digital presence to showcase High Yield’s legacy and future projects.

Additionally, executing targeted marketing campaigns to engage buyers and investors while optimising brand visibility through content strategies and public relations.

Rupesh Chavan, director of high yield fortune, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: "We are excited to join hands with Public Media Solution. Their expertise in strategic marketing will allow us to present our projects effectively and reach our desired audience more efficiently. This partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening our brand and enhancing client engagement."

Ravinder Bharti, founder and CEO and Arsh Lakhani co-founder of Public Media Solution Inc., shared his perspective: "It’s a pleasure to collaborate with High Yield Fortune. They have built an exceptional legacy in real estate, and we are committed to showcasing their success through strategic marketing. Together, we aim to increase their market presence and attract more clients and investors."