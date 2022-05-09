Highest count of advertisers recorded in week 6 of IPL 15: Report

As per TAM sports report, four out of the top five categories of advertisers were common in IPL 15 and IPL 14 in the first 48 matches.
On comparing first 48 matches of Indian Premier League 2022, the average ad volume per channel increased by 11 per cent during IPL 15 over IPL 14, states TAM Sports report.
Four out of top five categories were common in IPL 15 and IPL 14 in the first 48 matches. The top 5 categories had four categories from the e-commerce segment with 32 per cent share of ad volumes in IPL 15. 40 per cent share volumes are attributed to top 5 categories in IPL 15 as compared to 36 per cent share of ad volumes in IPL 14.
Sporta Technologies and Think & Learn were the common top advertisers between IPL 14 and IPL 15. During the first 48 matches of IPL 15, the top 5 advertisers contributed to 24 per cent share of ad volumes.
The report mentions that 19 new categories and 96 new brands advertised during 48 matches of IPL 15 compared to the same number of matches of IPL 14. Among the new category, E-com- auto rental services top the list followed by Corporate/Brand Image. Among the 96 new brands, Tata Neu App topped the list followed by Winzo Games.