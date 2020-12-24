Hindustan Times concluded its Coding Olympiad, Hindustan Times Codeathon

HT Codeathon provides various opportunities to school students to help them enhance their critical skills, logic building, and problem-solving skills. Talking about this novel initiative, Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO-Print, HT Media says, “This has been a long journey of over a year in developing the right platform which solves a need-gap in the education space for our partner schools as well as our sponsors. This is precisely the balance we wanted to achieve when we started this journey. I wish to thank our esteemed partners in Cuemath, IBM & Delhi Government who helped us get 61,000 registrations from 10,000 schools in Hindustan Times Codeathon 2020.”