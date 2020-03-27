Hindustan Times' new ad takes the battle against fake news forward

Another print publication has stepped forward in the fight against fake news during the Coronavirus outbreak. This is Hindustan Times' message.
Misinformation has emerged as the citizens' biggest enemy during the Coronavirus pandemic. While the statistics are scary enough, fake news, rumours, and misinformation paint a picture that is a lot more frightening than the ground reality. Journalistic organisations have been struggling with this ever since the outbreak began to spread - that was the same time that rumours began spreading too. On 27 March 2020, Hindustan Times joined the fight against fake news with a full page ad on the first two pages of their newspaper.
The ad uses a stark black visual to catch a reader's attention and uses the Prime Minister's words to drive the point home. The emphasis of the copy was on verified information. The copywriter conceded that the reporters who work for the paper may not be medical experts but reiterated that they know how to get the truth and verify information before disseminating it to the world.