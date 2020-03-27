Hindustan Times' new ad takes the battle against fake news forward

Misinformation has emerged as the citizens' biggest enemy during the Coronavirus pandemic. While the statistics are scary enough, fake news, rumours, and misinformation paint a picture that is a lot more frightening than the ground reality. Journalistic organisations have been struggling with this ever since the outbreak began to spread - that was the same time that rumours began spreading too. On 27 March 2020, Hindustan Times joined the fight against fake news with a full page ad on the first two pages of their newspaper.