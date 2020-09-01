Hindustan Times takes a jibe at TV news; flaunts new avatar

"It's not a bad ad…" Sridhar feels strategically it is a brilliant move, but it lacked gravitas, "Here's a schoolgirl standing up on a stage and then speaking about such heavy things. It sounded a little frivolous to me. Maybe, they should have put a little more gravitas to the words and thought of doing it in a way that's far more riveting and made every man, woman, and child in the country sit up and take notice of what's happening with the news today."