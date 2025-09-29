Horlicks and Hoichoi reimagine Byomkesh’s childhood in new series

WPP Media has launched Horlicks Chhoto Byomkesh, a branded content initiative that brings together Bengal’s most loved detective and Horlicks’ focus on curiosity and growth. Led by Team Fulcrum for HUL and executed with Hoichoi, the series shows how cultural icons can be reimagined to connect brands with audiences through entertainment.

The initiative reimagines Byomkesh’s childhood to build an organic connection with Horlicks’ positioning. The series, directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee and featuring Aarush Dey as young Byomkesh, captures curiosity, mischief, and discovery. Actress Priyanka Sarkar stars as Byomkesh’s mother. Anchored around Durga Puja, the series uses a moment of cultural celebration to connect with families across Bengal.

Amin Lakhani, president - Client Solutions at WPP Media South Asia, said: “We believe in creating innovative, culturally resonant solutions for our clients — and the Horlicks Chhoto Byomkesh campaign is a perfect example. Drawing on Bengal’s deep cultural connection with Byomkesh, we reimagined his childhood to align with Horlicks’ legacy of curiosity and growth.”

Rajneet Kohli, executive director, Foods, HUL, said: “At Horlicks, we proudly partner with Byomkesh Bakshi to bring Horlicks Chhoto Byomkesh, the first portrayal of his childhood. This unique collaboration connects with families while inspiring kids’ curiosity and love for problem-solving.”

Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Hoichoi, said: “Byomkesh has been a beloved character for Bengalis across all ages. We’re really excited to join hands with Horlicks to bring a fresh, reimagined version of this iconic detective to our audience.”

The series premiered on 24 September 2025 on Hoichoi.